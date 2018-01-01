Gym memberships rise as people make New Year's resolutions

YMCA officials say they normally see a rise in memberships at the start of January (WFIE)

With it being the new year, people are planning their New Year's resolutions, many include hitting the gym.

We stopped by the downtown YMCA in Evansville. Officials say they see a spike in gym memberships around the start of January.

People often want to lose weight through the gym's classes and workout facilities. Some people we talked with say it's important to set goals they'd like to accomplish by the end of 2018.

"I'm very passionate about fitness, I'm very passionate about helping people reaching their goals and seeing people make progress," Jennifer Hopkins, YMCA Fitness Instructor, explained. "They've showed me pictures. I always comment when I see progress in them."

The YMCA will be hosting a "Fit-For-All" community fitness event this Saturday at Dunigan Family location. It's free for anyone and registration starts at 7:30 a.m.

