Water main break creates slippery situation on Lloyd Expressway

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
No boil advisories have been issued following the water main break (WFIE) No boil advisories have been issued following the water main break (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Things got a little slippery on the Lloyd Expressway after a water main break.

The break, which was the third water main break of the day, was near the area of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joe Avenue on the west side. The water froze quickly and even caused a truck to slide off the road. 

There was some good news. No boil advisories were issued with the water main break.

It was a common sight over the weekend. The water department responded to 10 main breaks.

