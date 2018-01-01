Water main break creates slippery situation on Lloyd Expressway

No boil advisories have been issued following the water main break (WFIE)

Things got a little slippery on the Lloyd Expressway after a water main break.

The break, which was the third water main break of the day, was near the area of the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joe Avenue on the west side. The water froze quickly and even caused a truck to slide off the road.

There was some good news. No boil advisories were issued with the water main break.

As for boil advisories, we're told the break isn't affecting water customers.



Just making things s l i p p e r y.

Brake with caution. pic.twitter.com/6RceKcCwPg — Jackie Monroe (@Jackie14News) January 1, 2018

It was a common sight over the weekend. The water department responded to 10 main breaks.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.