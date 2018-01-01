Tri-State's first baby of 2018 born at Deaconess Women’s Hospital

Parents Sedline Remy and Kendy Hilaire are so excited Johnny Jadens decided to make his appearance on the first day of 2018. (Source: Deaconess)

The Tri-State's first baby born in the new year was delivered at Deaconess Women’s Hospital.

Hospital officials say Johnny Jadens was born at 4:41 a.m. Monday morning. Johnny weighed in at 6 pounds 15 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

We're told his parents, Sedline Remy and Kendy Hilaire, are very excited that he decided to make his appearance on the first day of 2018.

