Man arrested in connection with weekend murder

Evansville police arrested a man accused of a murder we first told you about over the weekend.

Police arrested 20-year-old Dasean Summers in connection with the murder of 41-year-old Michael Pardee of Danville, Indiana.

Pardee was found dead in a car in the parking lot of a business on North Green River Road. The coroner says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police aren't releasing any additional details about this case, but Summers is facing a second charge of robbery.

We'll follow this story throughout the day, and will bring you any new information as we learn it.

