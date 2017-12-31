Local bars spend days preparing for NYE rush - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Local bars spend days preparing for NYE rush

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
NYE Preps (WFIE) NYE Preps (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

New Years Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year and local bar managers say they have been prepping for it for months. 

If you still need a place to go for New Years Eve night, we're told Pistons Bar & Grill is selling $20 tickets at the door, and KC's Timeout Lounge and Grill is charging $25.

Both places will be open until around 3a.m. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly