Local bars spend days preparing for NYE rush

New Years Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year and local bar managers say they have been prepping for it for months.

If you still need a place to go for New Years Eve night, we're told Pistons Bar & Grill is selling $20 tickets at the door, and KC's Timeout Lounge and Grill is charging $25.

Both places will be open until around 3a.m.

