Investigation underway into apartment complex fire; 1 death possible

The overnight apartment fire is still under investigation, but one person is believed to have been killed as a result (Source: Knox County Coroner)

Crews were on scene for several hours at an apartment complex where an overnight structure fire is believed to have claimed one person's life.

According to the press release from Knox County Coroner Ben Hagen, Vincennes City Police and Fire Department responded to 316 Broadway Avenue around 1:22 a.m. Sunday in reference to a two story apartment fire. Three hours later around 5:45 a.m., fire crews were still attempting to extinguish the fire the release states.

As of 7:15 a.m. Sunday, police and fire fighters were still at the scene continuing their investigation.

