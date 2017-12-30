Eagles stun No. 9 Lakers, 94-77

A state lawmaker says he may sponsor legislation that would make betting on sports legal in Indiana depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case.More >>
A state lawmaker says he may sponsor legislation that would make betting on sports legal in Indiana depending on how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a pending case.More >>
A national memorial in southwestern Indiana that pays homage to Abraham Lincoln's Indiana childhood is ending its practice of charging an entrance fee.More >>
A national memorial in southwestern Indiana that pays homage to Abraham Lincoln's Indiana childhood is ending its practice of charging an entrance fee.More >>
Crews are still on scene at an apartment complex where an overnight structure fire is believed to have claimed one person's life.More >>
Crews are still on scene at an apartment complex where an overnight structure fire is believed to have claimed one person's life.More >>
Authorities were able to locate the 19-year-old woman early Sunday after the Owensboro woman went missing Friday.More >>
Authorities were able to locate the 19-year-old woman early Sunday after the Owensboro woman went missing Friday.More >>
Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting.More >>
Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.More >>
A sheriff's office in suburban Denver says multiple officers have been wounded. Authorities shut down a major highway south of the city Sunday as they worked the scene.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
v\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} o\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} w\* {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} .shape {behaviorurl(#default#VML);} An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We strMore >>