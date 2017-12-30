Liquor stores closed on New Year's Eve in IN

Those in Indiana need to plan ahead if they plan on having alcohol for New Year's Eve.

The state still has a Sunday ban on carryout alcohol sales, so liquor stores will be closed on December 31.

State lawmakers are expected to debate changing the law again during next year's session, but they've made several attempts and failed each time.

Earlier this year, a study that commission lawmakers created to review the state's alcohol laws recommended repealing the ban on Sunday retail sales.

One liquor store owner said it's been busy, but he thinks many people haven't thought ahead.

"I really think people don't know," Paul Perry, with Varsity Liquor. "I mean, it's been 11 years since we've had this circumstance and people are not aware."

Carryout sales are legal in Illinois and Kentucky.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

