Uber, Lyft available for New Year's Eve, expect fare rates to increase

This year will be the first time both Uber and Lyft will be available to make sure everyone gets home safe.

With increased demand, prices for both services surge during peak travel hours and on holidays like New Year's Eve.

Uber said the busiest travel time will be between midnight and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

If you're in Kentucky, you can get $10 off two rides using Lyft.

"Safe ride Kentucky" is partnering with the "Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over" campaign to make it happen.

Just enter the code Safe Ride KY 17. The code will work anywhere in the state.

