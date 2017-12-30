Gibson So. hosts 4th annual New Year's Classic Archery Tournament

Over 900 archers ranging from 4th to 12th grade represented 50 elementary, middle, and high schools from the Tri-State (WFIE)

The Gibson Southern Archery Club hosted their 4th annual Gibson Southern New Year's Classic Archery tournament over the weekend.

Over 900 archers ranging from 4th to 12th grade represented 50 elementary, middle, and high schools from the Tri-State.

It's one of the largest school-based National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) archery tournaments in the U.S. this year.

