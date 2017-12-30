EPD investigating fatal shooting after body found in car - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

breaking

EPD investigating fatal shooting after body found in car

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police are investigating a fatal shooting (WFIE) Police are investigating a fatal shooting (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened on Evansville's east side.

EPD says a body was found in a car. 

Our reporter on the scene says you can see what appears to be a bullet hole in the back window of the car. 

We're told the investigation is in its early stages and details will be released as they become available. 

The coroner's office says at this time, the victim hasn't been identified.

We'll keep you updated, as we receive more information.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly