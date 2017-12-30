EPD begins investigation after body found inside car

Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened on the east side in the area of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. Evansville Police say a deceased person was found inside a vehicle.

Breaking- EPD investigating fatal shooting on east side. Officers were sent to the area of Green River and Lloyd at 2:50pm. Investigation is in its early stages. Details will be released as they become available. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) December 30, 2017

Our reporter on the scene said you can see what appears to be a bullet hole in the back window of the car.

We're told the investigation is in its early stages and details will be released as they become available. The coroner's office says at this time, the victim hasn't been identified.

We'll keep you updated, as we receive more information.

