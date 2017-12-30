Coroner releases identity of person found inside vehicle; invest - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Coroner releases identity of person found inside vehicle; investigation ongoing

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police and the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened on the east side in the area of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway on Saturday. Evansville Police say a deceased person was found inside a vehicle.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear identified the person as Michael Pardee, 41-years-old, of Danville, Indiana. The cause of death was ruled to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Our reporter on the scene said you can see what appears to be a bullet hole in the back window of the car.

We'll keep you updated, as we receive more information.

