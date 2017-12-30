OPD requests public's help in locating missing 19-yr-old woman - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

OPD requests public's help in locating missing 19-yr-old woman

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Owensboro Police Department Facebook) (Source: Owensboro Police Department Facebook)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities are requesting the public's help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman from Owensboro.

Mary "Mackenzie" Embry, 19-years-old, was last seen Friday in the 3800 block of Shelly Drive. According to the press release from the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Embry claimed to be going to a friend's house when she was last seen at 5 p.m. Friday.

Embry is described as:

  • White female
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair
  • 5'1
  • 90lbs

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 270-687-8888, or 270-687-8864.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly