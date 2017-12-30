19-yr-old Owensboro woman found safe in Louisville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
(Source: OPD Facebook) (Source: OPD Facebook)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Authorities were able to locate the 19-year-old woman early Sunday after the Owensboro woman went missing Friday.

Mary "Mackenzie" Embry, 19-years-old, was found safe and unharmed by Louisville Metro Police (LMP) early Sunday, according to Owensboro Police. OPD said they were contacted around 6 a.m. Sunday by LMP saying they might have found Embry.

After contacting her family they were able to conclude the woman was Embry. She will be returning home Sunday.

