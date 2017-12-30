19-yr-old Owensboro woman found safe in Louisville

Authorities were able to locate the 19-year-old woman early Sunday after the Owensboro woman went missing Friday.

Mary "Mackenzie" Embry, 19-years-old, was found safe and unharmed by Louisville Metro Police (LMP) early Sunday, according to Owensboro Police. OPD said they were contacted around 6 a.m. Sunday by LMP saying they might have found Embry.

After contacting her family they were able to conclude the woman was Embry. She will be returning home Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.