Nearly 20 stab wounds on victim disputes suspect's claim of self-defense

Elijah Johnson, 25, Evansville, admitted to authorities that he stabbed Edwards, but claimed self-defense (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Evansville man that occurred in November.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Elijah Johnson, 25-years-old, of Evansville, is preliminary charged with the murder of Byron Edwards Jr., 27-years-old, of Evansville.

Approximately 20 stab wounds led police to rule Edwards' death a homicide on Nov. 22. The cause of death, according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, was multiple sharp force trauma.

During their investigation, law enforcement compiled information that ultimately led detectives to interviewing Johnson. In the probable cause affidavit it states Johnson admitted to stabbing Edwards multiple times with a knife.

Johnson claimed this was done in self-defense, although evidence does not support the claim, according to the affidavit.

Following the interview at Evansville Police Department's Headquarters, Johnson was taken back to the Vanderburgh County Jail where has been held since Nov. 26 for an unrelated charge.

