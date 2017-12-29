Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

K.C.´s Time Out Lounge & Grill, 1121 Washington Square Mall. Critical violation: Hand sink in bar area used for purposes other than hand washing. Non-critical violations: Lacking hand drying provisions for kitchen hand sink. Hood vent in need of cleaning.

New Frontier Restaurant and Bar, 12945 Highway 57. Non-critical violations: Bulk container scoop lacking proper handle. Bulk container of sugar lacking common food name.

Crossroads IGA, 6401 N Greenriver Rd. Critical violation: Sanitizer concentration for wiping cloths too weak.

No violations:

China Express.

Pizza Pub.