Family continues to spread awareness with Logan's Promise initiative

Preparations are underway for Tri-State New Year's Celebrations.

For the third year in a row, a local family is offering to pay for your cab ride home. Logan's Promise is named for Reitz High School student Logan Brown, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

If you don’t want to pay those higher rates with Uber or Lyft. You have got a sweet deal with Yellow Cab for the Logan’s Promise initiative.

Since he lost his son in 2015, Logan's father Charles, and the family have worked to encourage people to drink responsibly. And New Year's eve is big night for that kind of thing.

That's why Logan's Promise is covering the cost of your cab ride home if you call Yellow Cab.

Starting at 11 p.m. New Year's eve, rides are free until 3 a.m., if you live within Evansville city limits. If you live in the county, it's still partially covered, but you would just pay the difference.

Yellow Cab says hundreds of people took advantage of the offer last year.

