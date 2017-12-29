Yorkies found in poor health after being left at Corydon 'kill shelter'

All of the dogs were in very poor health. The pups were matted, missing ears, opened growths on the belly of one dog even (WFIE)

Most people wouldn't expect to find high-dollar Yorkies in kill shelters, but one group who rescues them, says it happens often.

The Tri-State Yorkie Rescue says most of the time the animals are used for breeding and dumped once they no longer need them. Last week, five Yorkies were dropped off by a breeder to a kill shelter in Corydon.

Kimberly Smith with Tri-State Yorkie Rescue, says the root problem is backyard breeders, and puppy mills. Smith says if you go pick out a dog from a breeder make sure you go to the location to see its living conditions.

"Animals shouldn't have to be put through this," explained Smith. "People can be very callous when it comes to animals. And that's such a sad thing for people in our society to be that way."

The group says they have had enough, so they have taken their concerns to state representative Ryan Hatfield. Now, Hatfield is working on 2018 legislation that would raise the penalties in animal abuse situations.

