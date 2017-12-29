Man found deceased after Henderson Co. house fire

Henderson, Spottsville, and Reed fire department's were called to the fire on Cheatham Road (WFIE)

Several different fire departments responded to a house fire in Henderson County after someone noticed flames while conducting a welfare check.

Crews were en route to the 800 block of Cheatham Road in Reed, Kentucky. The friend, who was conducting the welfare check, spoke with the resident nearly two hours before the fire started. Around 2 p.m., the friend, Tom Heltsley of Reed, tried contacting the resident, but was unable to reach him.

"He called me about an hour and half before I came over," Heltsley told our photographer on scene.

Heltsley says he realized something was terribly wrong when he felt the front door was too hot to touch.

"I looked in the window. Couldn't see anything expect blackness. I saw smoke coming out of the gutter and the back of the house and called the fire department," Heltsley said.

Authorities say the man was found inside the home deceased. It is unclear if that individual died before the fire started.

Henderson, Spottsville, and Reed fire departments respond this fire.

