Coroner: Man died from burns, smoke inhalation in Henderson Co. house fire

Evansville Police are investigating a fatal shooting.More >>
We are told a man was found inside the home deceased. It is unclear if that individual died before the fire started.More >>
The Gibson Southern Archery Club hosted their 4th annual Gibson Southern New Year's Classic Archery tournament over the weekend.More >>
Those in Indiana need to plan ahead if they plan on having alcohol for New Year's Eve.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Evansville man that occurred in November.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
