ISP troopers take part in ice rescue training Friday

The lake used in Friday's training only had about 3 inches of ice, despite the cold temps over the past few days (Courtesy: ISP)

Indiana State Police (ISP) took part in ice rescue training on Friday in Knox County.

According to ISP, most area ponds and lakes are frozen, but most aren't frozen enough to safely walk or play on. Even with the cold temperatures the past few days, the lake on Friday was only covered with about three inches of ice.

Troopers say the lake should be at least four inches thick. State Police say it is difficult to ensure the depth of ice in all locations.

