Event raises money for families affected by Cannelton restaurant fire

An event held in Tell City is putting money back into the pockets of families who lost their source of income during a fire.

In early December, a massive fire destroyed Rocky Point BBQ and Grille in Cannelton.

Last week, a fundraiser held at Tell City Pour Haus raised $850.

The money went to help seven employees.

“We needed to step up and do the right thing. This is a devastating time for them and we wanted to help out. It was a day for the community to come together and show support”, said Tell City Pour Haus Operations Manager, J. Darrin Hupp.

