Event raises money for families affected by Cannelton restaurant fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Dec. 4 Fire at Rocky Point Grill (Source: Perry Co. News) Dec. 4 Fire at Rocky Point Grill (Source: Perry Co. News)
Dec. 20 Fundraiser at Tell City Pour Haus Dec. 20 Fundraiser at Tell City Pour Haus
TELL CITY, IN (WFIE) -

An event held in Tell City is putting money back into the pockets of families who lost their source of income during a fire.

In early December, a massive fire destroyed Rocky Point BBQ and Grille in Cannelton. 

Last week, a fundraiser held at Tell City Pour Haus raised $850. 

The money went to help seven employees. 

“We needed to step up and do the right thing.  This is a devastating time for them and we wanted to help out.  It was a day for the community to come together and show support”, said Tell City Pour Haus Operations Manager, J. Darrin Hupp.

