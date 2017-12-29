Need out of the cold? Poole Fire Department open tonight - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Need out of the cold? Poole Fire Department open tonight

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

The flag is out for people who need a hot meal and safe place to sleep Friday night in Poole, Kentucky.

Hours are from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. 

It's hosted by "Landon's Hope," a local non-profit dedicated to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless. 

Organizers say you'll get two meals and a hot shower. 

The address for the Poole Fire Department is 9110 US Highway 41a N.

Several shelters in the Tri-State have out the white flag because of the extremely cold temperatures. 

We've told you about Landon's Hope before. 

The organization has a food bank and thrift store located just up the road from the fire station. 

They help feed several hundred people a month. 

