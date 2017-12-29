Need out of the cold? Poole Fire Department open tonight

Shelter and meals hosted Friday night by Landon's Hope

The flag is out for people who need a hot meal and safe place to sleep Friday night in Poole, Kentucky.

Hours are from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

It's hosted by "Landon's Hope," a local non-profit dedicated to feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.

Organizers say you'll get two meals and a hot shower.

The address for the Poole Fire Department is 9110 US Highway 41a N.

Several shelters in the Tri-State have out the white flag because of the extremely cold temperatures.

We've told you about Landon's Hope before.

The organization has a food bank and thrift store located just up the road from the fire station.

They help feed several hundred people a month.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.