Crews called to house fire in Evansville

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
House fire on E. Illinois St. (WFIE) House fire on E. Illinois St. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Fire Department was called to a home in the 600 block of East Illinois St.

Dispatchers confirm there was a working fire when crews arrived Friday morning. 

No one was hurt. 

