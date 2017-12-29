Crews called to house fire in Evansville

The Evansville Fire Department was called to a home in the 600 block of East Illinois St.

Dispatchers confirm there was a working fire when crews arrived Friday morning.

No one was hurt.

House fire this morning at 602 E Illinois in Evansville. Significant damage to the roof. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vvVOlrnL8p — Krista McEnany (@Krista14News) December 29, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.