Local state senator files bill to make CBD oil easily accessible

Indiana State Senator Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville) has filed a bill regarding the accessibility and distribution of CBD oil.

He filed Senate Bill 214 at the Statehouse on Wednesday.

The bill would legalize CBD oil and repeal prior provisions relating to the CBD registration.

“My goal is to make this substance that helps so many people as easy to buy as baby aspirin or sweet tea,” Tomes said. “Individuals cannot abuse CBD oil, yet countless people who need it are unable to obtain it because of unnecessary restrictions.”

The filing comes after Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill released an opinion in November declaring CBD oil illegal in Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb then gave retailers 60 days to pull the products from their shelves.

The 2018 legislative session will reconvene Jan. 3.

