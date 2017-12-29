Watch now on Sunrise: A Dozen Dead in Bronx Fire, Not as Cold To - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch now on Sunrise: A Dozen Dead in Bronx Fire, Not as Cold Today

(WFIE) (WFIE)

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DEADLY BRONX FIRE: Officials say New York City's deadliest residential fire in decades spread through every floor of a Bronx apartment building within a matter of minutes, killing 12 people and sending other residents scrambling down fire escapes to safety. The blaze broke out Thursday night on the first floor of a five-story building. 

NOT AS COLD: A dome of frigid air will finish off 2017.  Wind chills will be less brutal today, but will sink into the single digits early this morning.  It won't be as cold later today with temps recovering into the lower 30's under mostly cloudy skies. 

The northeastern United States is caught in an icy grip however, and some are still digging out from heavy snowfall.  Hope to see you this morning as we wrap up 14 News Sunrise for 2017.

Happy New Year!

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-29 12:03:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

  • Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:51 PM EST2017-12-29 00:51:16 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

  • Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-28 23:19:22 GMT
    Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly