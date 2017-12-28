New Albany's Romero Langford benched with injured finger in game - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New Albany's Romero Langford benched with injured finger in game against Central

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We've heard reports that New Albany's Romero Langford won't be playing against Central.

Langford's finger is taped and he is on the bench as the game goes on.

Reports say that finger won't stop him from signing autographs for the kids.

Megan will have the highlights of the game at 10.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-29 12:03:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

  • Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:51 PM EST2017-12-29 00:51:16 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

  • Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-28 23:19:22 GMT
    Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly