Aces come back from break full speed ahead

The University of Evansville is coming off of a little Christmas break, and they will continue conference play Saturday as they travel to Loyola and they are hungry for a win.

Loyola is a tough opponent, but the Aces are feeling good.

Ryan Taylor and Bo Gibson were back in the lineup last week, and they are hoping Dru Smith is back against Loyola, and this team is ready to be at full strength.

