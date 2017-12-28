Aces come back from break full speed ahead - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces come back from break full speed ahead

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE) (UE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Evansville is coming off of a little Christmas break, and they will continue conference play Saturday as they travel to Loyola and they are hungry for a win. 

Loyola is a tough opponent, but the Aces are feeling good.

Ryan Taylor and Bo Gibson were back in the lineup last week, and they are hoping Dru Smith is back against Loyola, and this team is ready to be at full strength. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-29 12:03:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

  • Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:51 PM EST2017-12-29 00:51:16 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

  • Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-28 23:19:22 GMT
    Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly