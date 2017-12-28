Checking in on seniors in the cold weather

With the cold weather, many senior citizens can't get out of the house for simple trips to the grocery. Thankfully, one organization is there to help.

Meals on Wheels has been bringing meals to elderly people for decades, but they also use the program in other ways to check in on senior citizens.

Ed Dailey has been delivering meals to seniors since May, but as the weather gets colder, the service isn't just to bring dinner.

Checking in on the elderly is something Meals on Wheels makes sure happens every day because living alone and getting out of the house is difficult this time of year with the cold, ice, and snow.

"Well I just don't get out during the holidays and drive at all," Nancy Shrewsbury, a Meals on Wheels client, said.

Dailey loves visiting his client's homes and chatting with them for a few moments before heading to the next house.

"What's really amazing to me about this thing is the emotional attachments to the people and my clients," he said.

Meals on Wheels in Owensboro runs through the Munday Activity Center. They serve 160 senior citizens every day, and those clients are so happy they have a way to receive meals without leaving the comfort of their own home.

"I'm very thankful, very thankful indeed," Shrewsbury said. "Because I don't drive like I used to."

They aren't the only ones feeling lucky to be apart of this program, especially during the holidays.

"It's a blessing," Dailey said. "I'm blessed, and it's an honor to do this."

Meals on Wheels told me they take a lot of pride in making sure their clients are okay each day.

They said even if there's a snow day or a reason to not deliver, they always call to make sure the senior is doing alright.

