KY stores see increase in CBD oil purchases since ban in IN

CBD Oil is no longer allowed to be sold in Indiana, but it can still be found across the Ohio River.

We spoke with Gene's Health Food to talk about CBD oil and how their sales have been since Indiana banned the supplement.

Gene's has a wide variety of the hemp oil ranging from topical oils to pills.

You won't be able to find those in Indiana, which is why Gene's has seen more people from the Hoosier state crossing the river to get the supplement from them.

One of Gene's co-owners said she believes the recent law to ban it in Indiana is due to a miscommunication about CBD's benefits.

"It just actually helps to repair the body from all the damage that it comes across on a daily basis," Co-owner Karissa Costello said. "I just think it's misinformation and confusion, and it will come to the light that CBD is good for you and that CBD is safe for you."

Karissa told us CBD oil is mostly used for pain, anxiety, and trouble sleeping, but it is a more expensive supplement.

