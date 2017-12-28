No bond for man accused of setting up drug deal and robbery that - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

No bond for man accused of setting up drug deal and robbery that ended in murder

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Jalil Fellows, 26 (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail) Jalil Fellows, 26 (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The man accused of setting up a drug deal and robbery that ended in a murder was in court on Thursday.

Jalil Fellows, 26, is facing several charges in the death of Christopher Hoefling.

Police say Fellows put the other murder suspect, Earl Martin, in contact with Brandon Waldroup.

Officers say Fellows told Waldroup that Martin wanted to buy marijuana from him. Police say Martin shot Waldroup and took off with his car with Hoefling inside.

Hoefling's body was found a day later, still inside the car.

Fellows is being held without bond.  He's due back in court in February.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Exclusive: People who found remains in Wayne Co. talk to 14 News

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:03 AM EST2017-12-29 12:03:47 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

    Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities. 

    More >>

  • Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Pets outside in the cold temperatures

    Thursday, December 28 2017 7:51 PM EST2017-12-29 00:51:16 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

    If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand.  This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold.  They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners.   Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...

    More >>

  • Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:19 PM EST2017-12-28 23:19:22 GMT
    Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>

    The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly