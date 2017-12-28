No bond for man accused of setting up drug deal and robbery that ended in murder

The man accused of setting up a drug deal and robbery that ended in a murder was in court on Thursday.

Jalil Fellows, 26, is facing several charges in the death of Christopher Hoefling.

Police say Fellows put the other murder suspect, Earl Martin, in contact with Brandon Waldroup.

Officers say Fellows told Waldroup that Martin wanted to buy marijuana from him. Police say Martin shot Waldroup and took off with his car with Hoefling inside.

Hoefling's body was found a day later, still inside the car.

Fellows is being held without bond. He's due back in court in February.

