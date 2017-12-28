Increased flu activity leads to hospital visitation restrictions - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Increased flu activity leads to hospital visitation restrictions

TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

Several Tri-State hospitals are restricting visitation due to increased flu activity.

According to the Community Patient Safety Coalition, these restrictions will start on Friday, December 29.  

Restrictions include:

  • No visitors with flu-like symptoms including cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, vomiting or diarrhea.  
  • No visitors age 15 or younger.  
  • No visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons as defined by the patient.

Exceptions may be made for cases involving critically ill patients and end-of-life situations.  

Visitation restrictions will be implemented at the following locations:

  • Daviess Community Hospital
  • Deaconess Health System (Midtown, Gateway and Cross Pointe)
  • The Heart Hospital
  • The Women's Hospital
  • HealthSouth Deaconess Rehabilitation Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital, Vincennes
  • Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, Jasper
  • St. Vincent Evansville
  • St. Vincent Warrick

Health officials are encouraging all visitors to wash their hands frequently while in the hospital and wear protective face masks when instructed.  

Regional hospitals developed these restrictions from Vanderburgh County Health Department recommendations.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

