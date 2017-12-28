Increased flu activity leads to hospital visitation restrictions

Our reporter, Aesia Toliver, found the site, which is still being blocked off by authorities.More >>
If you've been outside, you felt the cold first hand. This time of year, Animal Care and Control gets more calls than any other time of year, from people asking them to check on animals left out in the cold. They not only loOKout for the well-being of animals but they provide a lot of education to pet owners. Many may not know this but Indiana law requires your pet to be provided with insulated shelter, like a dog house, with proper bedding anytime they're o...More >>
The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.More >>
Cold temperatures may have played a part in an Owensboro house fire.More >>
CBD Oil is no longer allowed to be sold in Indiana, but it can still be found across the Ohio River.More >>
A bizarre case out of Sumter County involving a woman who deputies say was involved in three accidents and stole a patrol car on Wednesday is becoming a bit clearer with new details from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office officials say an arrest has been made in connection with two black teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event.More >>
A Wilmington man told dispatchers that a weekend shooting at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County that claimed the life of another man was "accidental" and that he "screwed up," 911 calls released Thursday revealed.More >>
A shoplifting complaint at a North Myrtle Beach Walmart on Christmas Eve led police to find over 3,000 doses of heroin and two human teeth on a 21-year-old man, according to a North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety incident report.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in a Bronx apartment building has killed at least six people.More >>
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.More >>
