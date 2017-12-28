Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign $10K short of goal

All of the funds from the red kettles stay here locally to help fund the daily operations and services provided by the Salvation Army (WFIE)

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is $10,000 short of it's goal.

Even though the bell ringers aren't around town anymore, you can still give.

You can stop by the salvation army or you can make an online contribution.

Making their goal means they won't have to cut back and can provide all the services to help the community.

If you have any questions in regard to your taxable donation, the Salvation Army can help with any concerns you may have.

