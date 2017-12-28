Missing Owensboro vet found safe - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Missing Owensboro vet found safe

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Officials are searching for missing 71-year-old Charles Crenshaw (WFIE) Officials are searching for missing 71-year-old Charles Crenshaw (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

A missing Owensboro man has been found safe. 

Police say 71-year-old Charles Crenshaw Junior had not been to work for at least two days.

A friend said they last talked to him a week ago.

Officers say Crenshaw is a homeless veteran and is believed to have family in Evansville.

Police said Friday morning, he is okay. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly