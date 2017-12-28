Missing Owensboro vet found safe

Officials are searching for missing 71-year-old Charles Crenshaw (WFIE)

A missing Owensboro man has been found safe.

Police say 71-year-old Charles Crenshaw Junior had not been to work for at least two days.

A friend said they last talked to him a week ago.

Officers say Crenshaw is a homeless veteran and is believed to have family in Evansville.

Police said Friday morning, he is okay.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.