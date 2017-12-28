Man accused of stabbing uncle, cousin makes first court appearance

The man accused of stabbing his uncle and cousin was in court on Thursday.

Robert Tucker, 23, is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Tucker is accused of barging into a home on West Louisiana last week and stabbing 63-year-old Danny Tucker Sr. and 44-year-old Danny Tucker Jr.

Tucker is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond. He's due back in court in February.

