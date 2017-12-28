Suspect now facing murder charge in two Evansville cases

14 News has obtained the probable cause affidavit in connection with the murder of Erica Bradfield.

It says Earl Martin is facing a murder charge in her death.

As we reported after speaking to Martin's mother, she says she called 911 on Dec. 22 because she thought there was a body in the trash behind her home.

Martin had been arrested Dec. 19 on another murder charge.

According to the affidavit, Martin's son told officers he visited his father on Dec. 16.

He says his father told him he shot an intruder in the head, then took the body in the basement and cut it up.

He says he put it in trash bags in the trash containers, and was going to wait for trash pick up to take it away.

The trash wasn't put out because Martin was arrested in the other case before that could happen.

Martin's son says his father told him he used bleach to clean up the blood, and painted spots in the basement to cover it up.

Police say they found evidence of the cleanup as described, as well as a bullet hole in the door consistent with his explanation of shooting someone in the head.

They also found a gun and rounds of ammunition.

Police say Bradfield's parents were concerned after seeing reports of Martin's arrest in the other case. They said Martin had been in a relationship with their daughter.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting a life without parole sentence enhancement for Earl Martin in connection with the prior murder charge.

