Fire Chief: Dryer to blame for house fire

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

A dryer fire is to blame for an Owensboro house fire. 

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of West 2nd Street.  

When crews got to the scene, they said flames were coming from a wall and the crawl space.  

People living in the home were able to get out safely, and the Red Cross is helping them.  

The fire chief said it started from a clogged lint trap in the dryer overheating.

2nd Street was closed for about an hour and was salted before it reopened by the Owensboro Street Department.

