Fire Chief: Dryer to blame for house fire

When crews got to the scene, they said flames were coming from a wall and the crawl space (WFIE)

A dryer fire is to blame for an Owensboro house fire.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 800 block of West 2nd Street.

When crews got to the scene, they said flames were coming from a wall and the crawl space.

People living in the home were able to get out safely, and the Red Cross is helping them.

The fire chief said it started from a clogged lint trap in the dryer overheating.

2nd Street was closed for about an hour and was salted before it reopened by the Owensboro Street Department.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.