Cable TV rates going up in Henderson

City officials say the two companies that provide cable TV services in Henderson have notified them that they will be raising their rates.

Officials say Spectrum, also known as Charter Communications, will notify its customers that they will be adjusting rates starting Jan. 21. The other company, Mediacom, which serves a much smaller customer base in the city, plans to make its adjustments starting Jan. 1.

Both companies said their rates increases are precipitated by the fact that they are “constantly being pressured” by the programmers they buy from to pay more for the channels they carry.

Here is a list of upcoming price adjustments to be implemented by Spectrum:

Starter TV Service: From $20 to $23.89

CPST Service: From $49.99 to $46.10

Standard TV Service: No change.

DTA: From $4 to $4.99

Spectrum Receiver: From $5.99 to $6.99

Broadcast TV Surcharge: From $7.50 to $8.85

Single DVR Service: From $11.99 to $12.99

Sports and Movie Pass: Both increasing from $10 to $12

Hustler TV, Manhandle TV, Penthouse, Playboy TV, Real, Ten and Vivid: All increasing from $12.99 to $15.99

Adult 3-Pack: From $24.99 to $29.99

Good Triple Play Premium/Triple Play Standard: From $129.99 to $139.99

Better Triple Play Plus/Triple Play Plus: From $149.99 $159.99

Best Triple Play Plus/Triple Play Premium: $169.99 $179.99

Here is a list of upcoming price adjustments to be implemented by Mediacom:

Local Broadcast Station Surcharge: From $8.45 to $10.96

Family TV: From $66.95 to $70.49

HD DTA: From $2.99 to $3.99

SD DTA: From $1.99 to $3.99

DVR Service (non TiVo): From $10.95 to $14.99

Standard Installation: From $49.99, $74.99 and $99.99 to $99.99

Officials say the Federal Telecommunications Act prohibits the city’s Board of Commissioners from setting or approving cable rates at the local level.

