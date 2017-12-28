Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office) Brianna Bratcher. (Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

Dispatchers confirm 14-year-old Brianna Bratcher has been located, but we are still waiting to hear back from officials to confirm the circumstances. 

The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office sent out a release Thursday morning asking for the public's help to find the Bremen teenager. 

They said she had not been seen since Wednesday night, and her family was concerned. 

