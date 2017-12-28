Missing Muhlenberg Co. girl found

The mother of a missing Muhlenberg County girl tells 14 News she has been found.

Dispatchers confirm 14-year-old Brianna Bratcher has been located, but we are still waiting to hear back from officials to confirm the circumstances.

The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office sent out a release Thursday morning asking for the public's help to find the Bremen teenager.

They said she had not been seen since Wednesday night, and her family was concerned.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.