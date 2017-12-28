'I'm sorry, but I have to do this': Robbery suspect said to victim, report says

Evansville police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to a police report, that robbery happened Wednesday night near Oak Hill Cemetery, while someone was trying to sell the suspect a cell phone.

The victim told police they handed the cell phone over, but instead of paying, the suspect pulled a handgun and said, "I'm sorry I have to do this, but the phone is mine now."

Police used a K-9 officer to track the suspect, but have not found him so far.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

