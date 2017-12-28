'I'm sorry, but I have to do this': Robbery suspect said to victim, report says

The Wayne Co. Coroner's Office confirms remains were found Tuesday somewhere in Wayne County.More >>
The Wayne Co. Coroner's Office confirms remains were found Tuesday somewhere in Wayne County.More >>
This boil advisory is due to a water main that has been ruptured.More >>
This boil advisory is due to a water main that has been ruptured.More >>
City officials say the two companies that provide cable TV services in Henderson have notified them that they will be raising their rates.More >>
City officials say the two companies that provide cable TV services in Henderson have notified them that they will be raising their rates.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>
The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.More >>
The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
Four teens facing murder charges appeared in court on Wednesday.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
The statue has been vandalized and criticized before, the owner said, but it's on private property and expresses his First Amendment rights.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Frustrated by packages disappearing from her front door, a woman took matters into her own hands.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man’s head on purpose.More >>
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.More >>
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>
Jason's Deli is warning customers that some of their credit card information may have been compromised.More >>