Apollo hosts Crockett County in boys H.S. basketball

Last season, the Apollo basketball team was one of the best in the 3rd region with a 22-7 record.

However, their season ended sooner then they had hoped with a crushing overtime loss in the district tourney.

Star guard Zach Hopewell is now at Murray State, and this year's team is still finding itself.

They hosted Crockett County in their invitational tourney Wednesday night.

