Annual Kwanzaa Celebration underway in the Tri-State

Around the U.S., Kwanzaa is traditionally celebrated from December 26 to January 1.

In the Tri-State, the Soul Writers' Guild organization puts on a community event each year to celebrate it. The event usually is usually hosted at the Evansville African American Museum but on Wednesday it was at the Boom Squad Inc. on South Evans Avenue.

It's an event aimed at not only educating people about Kwanzaa but bringing the entire community together.

The celebrations wrap up on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church. ?

