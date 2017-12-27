When and where to recycle your Christmas tree

If you have a real Christmas tree, it may be time to get it down.

It's a good idea to recycle the tree when it starts dropping a lot of needles. The tree can dry out and become a fire hazard.

The National Fire Protection Association said a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

There are several Christmas tree pickups planned around the Tri-State.

In Henderson, you can recycle your live tree at Newman Park until January 12.

The city will use wood chips from those trees on the Canoe Nature Trail in the park.

If you live in Evansville, you can leave your tree on the curb to be picked up on the same day as trash service.

You're asked to cut the tree in half if possible.

