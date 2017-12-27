Evansville murders nearly triple in 2017

The Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing juvenile.More >>
According to a police report, that robbery happened Wednesday night near Oak Hill Cemetery, while someone was trying to sell the suspect a cell phone.
Around the US Kwanzaa is traditionally celebrated from December 26 to January 1. In the Tri-State the Soul Writers' Guild organization puts on a community event each year to celebrate it.
If you have a real Christmas tree, it may be time to get it down.
This year in Evansville, the number of murders in the city has almost tripled. "It's disturbing I don't like to see it this is a city where I've chose to raise a family and I really love Evansville and it pains me to see that type of a crime trend," said Chandler.
There are several changes that will go into effect during the 2018 tax filing season, since President Trump signed the tax reform bill last week.
The St. James Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating an incident that happened at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy involving the alleged beating of two young black victims.
Khalid Shanani, a barber in Madison, WI, is accused of shaving a bald patch in a man's head on purpose.
Attention, Walmart shoppers. Do you know which items you made popular in 2017?
About 8 years after their father's death, Michael Jackson's children appear in an Instagram photo on Christmas Day.
Investigators are still at a New York apartment house where four bodies were found in a basement apartment, but they aren't releasing many details.
A Wilmington shop owner is now facing murder charges after a man he shot in the head during a confrontation at an abandoned lumber mill in Bladen County Saturday morning passed away, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Middletown Police have 16-year-old Cameron Kyles in custody after they said he made threats on social media.
Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the shooting at Wolfchase Galleria.
