Cold weather affects many

As many bundle up to walk down the street to lunch....
Some wake up in the early parts of the morning to work in this weathe.
John John Collins and Ernie Gibson have been trash collectors for as long as they can remember. The cold weather is something that they have become accustomed to.
"As you can see, it's very cold out here," Collins said out on the job. "But after so many years you get used to it."
Their turtlenecks, long johns, extra socks, and hats and gloves keep them warm. And also ther occasional warm beverage.
"A cup of coffee, but I'm not a coffee man," Gibson said. "But I drink it on cold days."
"We also have some neighbors that bring us hot chocolate to warm us up," Collins said.
But for them, they know they have to bear the cold for something bigger than themselves.
"You've got a family you gotta take care of," Gibson said. "That's what I look forward to do. Wake up every morning, put them first, then I put myself."
Some Evansville residents don't have a family right now and this cold weather is even more brutal non them.
Homeless people have to battle the cold during the winter, but with the negative wind chills, some local shelters, including the United Care Shelter, have put up the white flag.
Michael: "You've got a lot of people that don't have family during the holidays," Michael Weddle a resident at the shelter said. "So you need people to meet friends and stuff to talk to. "
And even though they don't have a lot, they have one thing to say...
"I'm thankful," Weddle said.
