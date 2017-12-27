Catching up with Princeton's Jackie Young

Princeton's Jackie Young had a storied high school basketball career leading the Tigers to a state championship and becoming the state's all-time leading scorer.

Young, now a sophomore guard at Notre Dame got to spend the holiday with her family and friends at home before heading back to South Bend to begin the second half of the basketball season.

We had a chance to speak with her about how her season is going.

Winning is something that Jackie Young has done her entire career.

She led the Princeton girls program to 97 wins in 4 years including a state title as a junior.

At powerhouse Notre Dame, she helped lead the Irish to the elite eight, last year, and now in her sophomore campaign, ND is off to a great start.

Young had a fine freshman season in which she averaged seven points and four rebounds a game coming off the bench.

"I think I worked my way in there. I mean, last year I was playing behind some great players, so I knew what I had to do over the summer to improve my game," Young told 14 Sports. "I worked on my physical build; I got a lot stronger over the summer."

It's paying off. So far this season, Young has started all 12 of Notre Dame's games and averages 13 points and 7 rebounds a contest.

"I definitely have a bigger role this year, and I think I know my role this year, and it's just been getting more comfortable and knowing the offense better, and just turning that into good plays on the court," Young said. "I feel like I'm being a lot more aggressive this year; I'm just able to play my game and do what coach expects me to do."

That hopefully includes helping lead Notre Dame on another deep run through the NCAA Tournament.

