Tropicana Evansville still making changes two months after opening

If you haven't been to the new Tropicana Evansville since it opened, it might look a little bit different the next time you go.

Since the opening, casino officials say they have gotten a lot of positive feedback from visitors about the new land-based casino, and some negative too. We're told they have used that feedback to make some improvements.

We couldn't get inside Wednesday, but some of the changes include moving slot machines around to try and create more space, expanding the non-smoking section and bringing in two self-serve drink machines.

In addition to some of the changes, casino officials tell us they have seen an increase in the number of people visiting especially right now during the holidays.

There are more than 1,000 slot games, 30 live tables, and a dedicated poker room inside the casino. There is also an entertainment lounge and two restaurants.

