Murder suspect could face life in prison, sentence enhancements requested

One man accused of shooting two men during a drug deal and killing one of them could be facing life in prison

Other sentence enhancements were also requested at Earl Martin's first court hearing since the incident.

Martin could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he's found guilty of murdering Christopher Hoefling.

Hoeflin's family was at the hearing but didn't want to talk.

Prosecutors also requested other enhancements like habitual-offender and felony committed with a firearm.

When showing how he was a habitual offender, the judge read off a couple of Martin's previous crimes going back to 2002.

When we spoke with Martin's mother, she said he'd been in and out of jail for the past 17 years, and his crimes have only gotten worse.

These requests came before any additional charges were filed for the death of Erica Bradfield.

Her body was found in trash bags at Martin's home.

Officials with the prosecutor's office said they are still waiting on the file for that case.

