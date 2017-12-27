Tri-State workers bear cold weather, shelters put out white flags

Many of us are lucky. We just have to walk from the parking lot into a heated building during this time of the year, but others are out working in the frigid temperatures.

Right now, it is so cold, our reporters told us they can barely feel their fingers and toes while outside. One of our reporters told us it was even worse when she went along for a ride with some trash collectors in Henderson.

John, John, and Ernie have been trash collectors for as long as they can remember.

The negative wind chills have them bundled up in long johns, multiple pairs of socks, hats, and gloves.

They even had to work longer days the week after Christmas to compensate for the holidays. However, the cold air and extended hours didn't seem to phase them.

"Another cold day. Let's get at it and go home. It's what I love doing," Ernie Gibson told 14 News. "It's my job; it's what I signed up for. Let's get it done, let's go home, work together, and let's get out of here."

Workers we spoke with said they actually hate the hot weather more than the cold.

Meanwhile, workers at a shelter in Evansville were helping the homeless in single-digit temperatures.

Many shelters are opening up their doors for people who need a warm place to sleep.

The single-digit wind chills are dangerous to stand in for a few minutes outside, let alone sleep in. That's why so many local shelters put out a white flag meaning they are accepting anyone who needs a warm place to stay.

The United Caring Shelter's doors open at 8 p.m., and we're told they will accept men, women, and children, but they must leave by 7 a.m. and are welcome back for breakfast at 9 a.m.

The center also serves all three meals each day, and people are especially thankful this time of year for a hot meal and a place to warm up.

The shelter told us they make the decision for a white flag on a day-to-day basis.

They are expecting over 40 extra people to stay the night.

Owensboro will also have a white flag shelter Wednesday through Monday night at St. Benedict's and during the day at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.